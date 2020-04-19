RGV Food Bank: Food was gone in an hour

Hundreds of cars lined up Sunday at the food bank in Pharr – demand was so high, the food was gone in an hour.

National Guard troops at the RGV Food Bank informed many people that the food was gone.

Food bank CEO Stuart Haniff says before the coronavirus outbreak, they fed about 1,400 families every two weeks – now there are more than 3,500.

To donate or participate in the meal programs, visit the RGV Food Bank website.

For more information watch the video above.