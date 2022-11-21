x

RGV Football Regional Semifinal Playoff Schedule

4 hours 57 minutes 24 seconds ago Sunday, November 20 2022 Nov 20, 2022 November 20, 2022 11:33 PM November 20, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

WESLACO, Texas -- The UIL Regional Semifinals are set for high school football. Here's the schedule:

Friday, November 25th 
6A Division I
San Benito vs. Austin Westlake - 2pm Alamo Stadium (San Antonio)
6A Division II
Harlingen vs. Dripping Springs - 11am Alamodome (San Antonio)
5A Division I 
McAllen High vs CC Veterans at McAllen Veterans Mem. Stadium - 2pm
PSJA North at Brownsville Veterans - Sams Stadium 6pm
NOTE: Newscast graphics were labeled as Regional quarterfinals instead of semifinals.
Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days