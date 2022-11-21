RGV Football Regional Semifinal Playoff Schedule
WESLACO, Texas -- The UIL Regional Semifinals are set for high school football. Here's the schedule:
Friday, November 25th
6A Division I
San Benito vs. Austin Westlake - 2pm Alamo Stadium (San Antonio)
6A Division II
Harlingen vs. Dripping Springs - 11am Alamodome (San Antonio)
5A Division I
McAllen High vs CC Veterans at McAllen Veterans Mem. Stadium - 2pm
PSJA North at Brownsville Veterans - Sams Stadium 6pm
NOTE: Newscast graphics were labeled as Regional quarterfinals instead of semifinals.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen police searching for hit-and-run suspect, victim hospitalized
-
Police: Woman killed from smoke inhalation, believed to be caused by heater
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Saturday, Nov. 20, 2022
-
Concerns rise over potential migrant camps
-
Arrest made in connection with Starr County robbery