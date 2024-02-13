RGV Girls HS Basketball Bi-District Playoff Highlights
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS --
Watch video above for RGV Girl's High School Basketball Bi-District playoff highlights.
Edinburg, Weslaco and Brownsville Veterans Memorial move on to the next round of playoffs.
Edinburg beat Los Fresnos 84-52.
Weslaco beat PSJA 63-28.
Brownsville Veterans Memorial beat McAllen Memorial 48-36.
