RGV Girls HS Basketball Bi-District Playoff Highlights

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS --

Watch video above for RGV Girl's High School Basketball Bi-District playoff highlights.

Edinburg, Weslaco and Brownsville Veterans Memorial move on to the next round of playoffs.

Edinburg beat Los Fresnos 84-52.

Weslaco beat PSJA 63-28.

Brownsville Veterans Memorial beat McAllen Memorial 48-36.