RGV high school baseball highlights as teams near end of regular season
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SCORES:
Los Fresnos 9, Harlingen 0
Hidalgo 2, La Feria 1
Weslaco East 11, Rivera 4
Sharyland 1, PSJA North 4
Juarez-Lincoln 2, Nixon 0
Veterans Memorial 6, San Benito 5
McAllen 5, McAllen Memorial 0
Edcouch-Elsa 15, Porter 5
PSJA 14, La Joya 3
Rio Grande City 12, Roma 1
Nikki Rowe 11, PSJA Memorial 0
Weslaco 6, Economedes 3
Edinburg 11, Edinburg North 1
