x

RGV high school baseball highlights as teams near end of regular season

RGV high school baseball highlights as teams near end of regular season
1 hour 43 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, April 22 2025 Apr 22, 2025 April 22, 2025 10:47 PM April 22, 2025 in Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SCORES:

Los Fresnos 9, Harlingen 0

Hidalgo 2, La Feria 1

Weslaco East 11, Rivera 4

Sharyland 1, PSJA North 4

Juarez-Lincoln 2, Nixon 0

Veterans Memorial 6, San Benito 5

McAllen 5, McAllen Memorial 0

Edcouch-Elsa 15, Porter 5

PSJA 14, La Joya 3

Rio Grande City 12, Roma 1

Nikki Rowe 11, PSJA Memorial 0

Weslaco 6, Economedes 3

Edinburg 11, Edinburg North 1

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days