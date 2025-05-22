RGV high school baseball regional semifinal preview: PSJA Bears

The PSJA Bears are looking to continue their historic run through the high school baseball playoffs.

After advancing to the regional final for the first time in school history, the team is far from satisfied.

"It's never been done before," PSJA senior pitcher Jacob Delgadillo said after the Game 2 win over Austin Westlake. "It's legendary. At least in our school, it's never been done... I think we just wanna keep it rolling, see how far we can go. I believe we can go to the state tournament and win a state championship."

The Bears are set to take on the Dripping Springs Tigers in their first ever regional final series.

The Tigers are from the same district as the Austin Westlake team that the Bears just beat. Less than a month ago, when Dripping Springs faced Austin Westlake in a two-game series during district play, the Tigers won both games by final scores of 3-2 and 5-1. By contrast, the Bears won their two games against the Chaparrals 3-1 and 11-5.

"At this point, the top eight teams in the state. Anybody can beat anybody," PSJA baseball head coach Marco Guajardo said. "That's why we're here. I think we can compete with them. It's gonna come down to timely hitting. Who gets that timely hit when we need it with runners in scoring position."

"They're a great team, they have great pitching, great hitting," PSJA senior left fielder Jai Arenas said. "It just comes down to the wire man, all baseball is about is who gets one more run at the end of the game. I think as long as we don't do too much, we just play our game, I think we'll come out on top."

The Bears will start their series against Dripping Springs on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. in Corpus Christi at Calallen High School. Game 2 will be played on Friday night. If the series is tied after two games, the teams will return to Corpus Christi on Saturday afternoon for Game 3.