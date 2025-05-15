RGV high school baseball regional semifinal previews: Los Fresnos Falcons

The Los Fresnos Falcons have punched their tickets back to the regional semifinal.

The Falcons have been on fire this baseball season, winning 13 straight games from late March into early May and claiming a district title in the process.

Their lone loss since the start of April came in Game 1 of their area round series against Laredo United South, but the team bounced back by winning the next two games to take the series and the area championship.

"These kids just believe in each other and we're gonna play until the last out," Los Fresnos head baseball coach Rene Morales said.

Now, it's onto a matchup with the Lake Travis Cavaliers. The Cavaliers are 23-9-3 on the season, boasting two shutout wins this postseason and scoring a total of 37 runs in their four playoff games.

"We know that they're a big school, but big schools don't really mean anything," Los Fresnos senior pitcher and second baseman Anthony Gamez said. "We work together as a family and as a team and I feel like we can beat them."

"They're good, just like we are and it's gonna be a great series," Coach Morales added. "Both of us have great pitching, great defense, and the team that makes less errors is the team that's gonna win."

These two teams will meet for the series with all games played in Corpus Christi at Whataburger Field, the home of the Houston Astros Double-A affiliate Corpus Christi Hooks.

Game 1 will be played on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. with Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) scheduled for Saturday.