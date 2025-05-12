RGV high school baseball regional semifinal previews: Palmview Lobos

The Palmview Lobos are entering the regional semifinal after a dramatic weekend.

The team took down Nikki Rowe in a best-of-three series concluding on Saturday. After starting Game 2 at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, the Lobos didn't wrap up Game 3 with their 13th inning walk-off until 11:30 p.m. at night.

Now, the team advances to play New Braunfels. The Unicorns are 27-6 overall on the season and finished tied for the top spot in their district. They're undefeated in four games so far this postseason and outscored Southwest High School 23-2 in their last series.

The Lobos know what it's going to take if they want to advance to the regional final.

"Same thing that we did today, just keep battling and fighting as a team. If somebody doesn't do the right thing, we know the person behind is gonna come out and help us succeed," said Palmview senior first baseman and pitcher Jaime Cordova.

The series will start on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in Corpus Christi with Game 2 scheduled for Saturday.