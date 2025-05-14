RGV high school baseball regional semifinal previews: Sharyland Rattlers

After losing the first game of the postseason, the Sharyland Rattlers have been on fire.

Four straight wins, 24 runs over the span, and they outscored Mission Veterans 7-1 over two games in their most recent series to advance into the third round.

They're set to face the Bourne-Champion Chargers in the regional semifinal, a team that's 27-8 overall on the season. The Chargers lost the first game of their last series 1-0, only to bounce back with two shutout wins in the next two games to advance.

"They're state ranked and everything like that, but I played them before in 2019 when I was at Pioneer," Sharyland head coach Austin Bickerton explained. "They were number one in the state. Like I said before, we just gotta play our style of baseball and not be intimidated by anything. I don't think our kids are intimidated."

"I mean it's gonna be a tough series," Sharyland senior pitcher Fabricio Salinas said. "They're a good team, so are we, it's gonna be a good series. We just gotta come out with confidence and do our thing."

The entire series will be played at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi. Game 1 is set for Thursday night with Game 2 scheduled for Friday. If the series is all tied up after two games, the ballclubs will meet again at the same location for a Game 3 on Saturday afternoon.