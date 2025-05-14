x

RGV high school baseball regional semifinal previews: Sharyland Rattlers

1 hour 7 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, May 13 2025 May 13, 2025 May 13, 2025 11:24 PM May 13, 2025 in Sports

After losing the first game of the postseason, the Sharyland Rattlers have been on fire.

Four straight wins, 24 runs over the span, and they outscored Mission Veterans 7-1 over two games in their most recent series to advance into the third round.

They're set to face the Bourne-Champion Chargers in the regional semifinal, a team that's 27-8 overall on the season. The Chargers lost the first game of their last series 1-0, only to bounce back with two shutout wins in the next two games to advance.

"They're state ranked and everything like that, but I played them before in 2019 when I was at Pioneer," Sharyland head coach Austin Bickerton explained. "They were number one in the state. Like I said before, we just gotta play our style of baseball and not be intimidated by anything. I don't think our kids are intimidated."

"I mean it's gonna be a tough series," Sharyland senior pitcher Fabricio Salinas said. "They're a good team, so are we, it's gonna be a good series. We just gotta come out with confidence and do our thing."

The entire series will be played at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi. Game 1 is set for Thursday night with Game 2 scheduled for Friday. If the series is all tied up after two games, the ballclubs will meet again at the same location for a Game 3 on Saturday afternoon.

