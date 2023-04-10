x

RGV High school soccer Reg. IV Finals

4 hours 19 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, April 09 2023 Apr 9, 2023 April 09, 2023 11:22 PM April 09, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Four RGV high school soccer teams reached the UIL Regional Finals held at Brownsville Sports Park.

Check out the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days