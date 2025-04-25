RGV high school softball highlights from first day of postseason

SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES: Weslaco 14, Los Fresnos 0 - Weslaco leads series 1-0 Harlingen 17, Edinburg 4 - Harlingen leads series 1-0 Harlingen South 11, Edinburg 0 - Harlingen South leads series 1-0 Flour Bluff 11, Mission 7 - Flour Bluff leads series 1-0 Weslaco East 1, PSJA North 0 - Weslaco East leads series 1-0 Lopez 5, Pioneer 1 - Lopez leads series 1-0 Zapata 15, Port Isabel 0 - Zapata leads series 1-0 Raymondville 18, Falfurrias 5 - Raymondville leads series 1-0 Lyford 18, Monte Alto 0 - Lyford leads series 1-0