RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebra nuevo evento empresarial en El Valle

1 hour 6 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, January 07 2025 Jan 7, 2025 January 07, 2025 1:39 PM January 07, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Nos acompaña Cynthia Sakulenski, por parte de RGV Hispanic Chamber. Conversamos sobre los detalles de su próximo evento empresarial.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

