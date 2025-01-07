RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebra nuevo evento empresarial en El Valle
Nos acompaña Cynthia Sakulenski, por parte de RGV Hispanic Chamber. Conversamos sobre los detalles de su próximo evento empresarial.
Redes:
Info:
801 East Fern, Suite 131, McAllen, TX, United States, Texas
(956) 928-0060
chamber@rgvhcc.com
Vea el video para la entrevista completa
