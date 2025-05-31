RGV Red Crowns back at home Saturday to face San Antonio Corinthians

The RGV Red Crowns are set to play again on Saturday after a win in their season opener against Dallas FC.

"It was very exciting to see all the fans out there and get the win," Red Crowns forward Carlos Gonzalez said. "Definitely there were some nerves before the game, different atmosphere, you have to win."

This time around it's a matchup with San Antonio Corinthians FC at home in Harlingen on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. where the Red Crowns will look to make it two straight wins.

The team emphasized how grateful they were for the fan support they received last week and are hoping the energy the Valley crowd gave them will carry over into this week.

"I'm hoping that we can maybe get some of that energy that we had last week with the home crowd," Red Crowns head coach Rafa Reyna said. "That I think helped us out also with last week's game, so it's familiar and they know us, and we know them, so it's just a matter of who makes the least mistakes and who's able to put the ball away."