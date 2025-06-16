RGV Red Crowns Randy Galvan hopeful to get college offers by joining the League for Clubs

Ever since joining the varsity ranks, Randy Galvan knew he had to work to earn the role of star player on the team. An effort that paid dividends especially in his senior season at Economedes scoring 34 goals and tallying 14 assists, becoming one of the best strikers in the valley.

After graduating high school, Galvan decided to join the local Semi Professional soccer club the RGV Red Crowns where he would join other valley players that he considers as mentors.

“Because these teammates I have played with since I was young in the academy and I trusted them because they helped me a lot” said Galvan.