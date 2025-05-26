RGV Red Crowns win home opener against Central Dallas FC

Harlingen, TX-- The RGV Red Crowns home opener against Central Dallas FC marked the start of the Semi professional soccer back in the Valley.

The Red Crowns joined The League for Clubs and got their first win of the regular 1-0 with a goal from striker Vicente Alvarez.

"We played a beautiful couple minutes of football, I got the ball and ended up scoring. It's my name on paper but in reality it's the team. It feels amazing," said Striker Vicente Alvarez.

