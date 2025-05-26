RGV Red Crowns win home opener against Central Dallas FC
Harlingen, TX-- The RGV Red Crowns home opener against Central Dallas FC marked the start of the Semi professional soccer back in the Valley.
The Red Crowns joined The League for Clubs and got their first win of the regular 1-0 with a goal from striker Vicente Alvarez.
"We played a beautiful couple minutes of football, I got the ball and ended up scoring. It's my name on paper but in reality it's the team. It feels amazing," said Striker Vicente Alvarez.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Alamo fire chief offers pool safety tips for Memorial Day celebrations
-
4 people hospitalized in Alamo crash
-
Bond set for Edinburg man accused of stabbing girlfriend
-
Edcouch-Elsa ISD discusses school safety improvements made following Uvalde shooting
-
Uvalde: Remember the 21 - Channel 5 News reporter remembers covering Uvalde...
Sports Video
-
San Antonio Spurs Keldon Johnson Youth Clinic at the DHR Sports Center...
-
RGV Red Crowns win home opener against Central Dallas FC
-
Palmview ends the season on a shut-out loss in game three
-
PSJA drops game three, Smithson Valley forces game three against Palmview
-
PSJA falls in Game 2; Winner-take-all Game 3 set for Saturday