RGV Softball and Baseball playoff highlights 5-1-2023

MISSION, Texas -- The Bi-District round is complete with the final game being an elimination game between Brownsville Lopez and Sharyland Pioneer.

We also had a play-in game in RGV high school baseball. Two McAllen rivals in McAllen HS and Nikki Rowe HS met up for a chance at the fourth, and final, playoff spot in District 31-5A.

Click on the video above for the results from both win-or-go-home matchups.