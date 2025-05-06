RGV teams wrap up Day 1 of 5A state golf tournament
Day 1 Team Results:
1. Walnut Grove -- 296
2. Lake Creek -- 298
3. Highland Park (A) -- 299
4. McAllen Memorial -- 308
5. Highland Park (B) -- 311
6. Sharyland -- 312
7. College Station -- 314
t-8. Wylie -- 317
t-8. Smithson Valley -- 317
10. Barbers View - 320
11. Tascosa - 323
12. Centennial - 328
Day 1 Individual Results:
1. Luke Colton - Wakeland - 69
t-7. Vik Akin - Sharyland - 74
t-17. Kai Tamez - McAllen Memorial - 76
t-23. Thomas Ochoa - McAllen Memorial - 77
t-23. Diego Amour - McAllen Memorial - 77
t-23. Pablo Trevino - Sharyland - 77
t-30. Liam McGurk - McAllen Memorial - 78
t-30. Octavio Cantu - Sharyland - 78
t-46. Evan McGurk - McAllen Memorial - 80
t-55. Fernando Gomez - Sharyland - 83
t-67. Lorenzo Garza - Sharyland - 87
