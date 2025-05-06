x

RGV teams wrap up Day 1 of 5A state golf tournament

2 hours 24 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, May 05 2025 May 5, 2025 May 05, 2025 11:18 PM May 05, 2025 in Sports

Day 1 Team Results:

1. Walnut Grove -- 296

2. Lake Creek -- 298

3. Highland Park (A) -- 299

4. McAllen Memorial -- 308

5. Highland Park (B) -- 311

6. Sharyland -- 312

7. College Station -- 314

t-8. Wylie -- 317

t-8. Smithson Valley -- 317

10. Barbers View - 320

11. Tascosa - 323

12. Centennial - 328

Day 1 Individual Results:

1. Luke Colton - Wakeland - 69 

t-7. Vik Akin - Sharyland - 74

t-17. Kai Tamez - McAllen Memorial - 76

t-23. Thomas Ochoa - McAllen Memorial - 77

t-23. Diego Amour - McAllen Memorial - 77

t-23. Pablo Trevino - Sharyland - 77

t-30. Liam McGurk - McAllen Memorial - 78

t-30. Octavio Cantu - Sharyland - 78

t-46. Evan McGurk - McAllen Memorial - 80

t-55. Fernando Gomez - Sharyland - 83

t-67. Lorenzo Garza - Sharyland - 87

