RGV Vipers clinch playoff berth behind monster night from N’Faly Dante

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers took down the Stockton Kings on Saturday night to officially clinch a playoff berth.

Rockets two-way star N’Faly Dante dominated the game with 20 points and 20 rebounds en route to the 113-102 win over the current top seed in the G League western conference. Nate Williams led the way with a team-high 24 points and David Roddy finished with 22 points including 14 of those coming in the third quarter.

The win secures the Vipers a spot in the postseason, as they currently hold the final four-seed heading into the season finale on Saturday. They trail the first place Stockton Kings and second place Austin Spurs by just one game, with both Austin and Stockton tied with a 21-12 record on the season.

The top four seeds are all guaranteed to host a playoff game, with the top two seeds receiving a first-round bye.

The Vipers and Kings will tip-off for the season finale on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena.