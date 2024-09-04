RGV Vipers release schedule for 2024-25 season

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers officially released the team's schedule for the 2024-25 season.

The schedule features 50 games in total, 24 of which are set to take place at home in Edinburg.

It all starts on November 9th with a game against the Memphis Hustle.

Then on November 12th, they welcome in the Austin Spurs.

The first road game isn't until November 22nd against Oklahoma City.

That's followed by a road trip to Mexico City where the Vipers will play two games against the Capitanes.

The Vipers return to Edinburg on November 30th to play Oklahoma City to round out the first month.

For a look at the full schedule for the Vipers, click here.