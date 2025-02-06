RGV Women in Sports: Charlotte O'Keefe sets UTRGV all-time rebounding record

UTRGV women's basketball junior Charlotte O'Keefe is making history. She recently broke the UTRGV women's basketball program record for rebounds in a career.

"I'm very proud of that for sure. I think that record was first set in maybe 2000 so when I do look back at it and that it's been 25 years now, yeah that's something I'm proud of for sure," said O'Keefe.

O'Keefe comes from Kansas where she started playing basketball a young age. She was recruited by UTRGV women's basketball head coach Lane Lord since high school. He knew O'Keefe was truly something special.

"We recruited Charlotte when she was young and we're very fortunate to have her she's not only a great rebounder but she's student athlete, it's what every coach looks for," Vaqueros head coach Lane Lord said.

Watch the video above for the full story.