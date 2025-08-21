RGV911 providing address plaques to rural Willacy County residents

An organization serving Hidalgo and Willacy counties wants to make it easier for first responders to find homes in rural Willacy County.

The organization, RGV911, is providing physical address plaques to homes in rural Willacy County.

RGV911 said first responders being able to find homes could make the difference between life and death in an emergency.

“The post office used to issue PO boxes in the rural areas,” RGV911 Executive Director Manuel Cruz said. “Now with tech advancement, they can pinpoint that location. That’s why it’s crucial to have that address for that property."

People will also get the chance to verify their address with the 911 district.

“The last moment that you want to know what your 9-1-1 address is when an emergency happens, so it’s critical — it’s vital, it's life-saving knowledge that you must have."

Since January 2025, RGV911 has provided over 2,200 address plates. Rural Willacy County residents interested in receiving an address plate can request one at an event in Raymondville set for Saturday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s rural technology center.

