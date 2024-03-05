Richard Ford declines to testify in capital murder trial

KRGV file of Richard Ford.

The jury was dismissed for the day after the state rested its case against Richard Ford Wednesday.

The defense also rested for the day after waiving their right to present.

Ford is accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife — Melissa Banda — in Aug. 2020. He’s charged with capital murder in his trial that started last week.

Ford was placed under oath without the jury present and was asked if he wanted to testify. He wanted to remain silent.

Closing arguments are expected to be made Wednesday before the jury deliberates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.