Ricks, ACU host HBU

Houston Baptist (3-18, 3-9) vs. Abilene Christian (13-10, 8-4)

Moody Coliseum, Abilene, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Ian DuBose and Houston Baptist will go up against Payten Ricks and Abilene Christian. The junior DuBose has scored 24 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games. Ricks, a senior, is averaging 16.6 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Abilene Christian's Ricks has averaged 14 points and 2.3 steals while Joe Pleasant has put up 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Huskies, DuBose has averaged 19.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while Jalon Gates has put up 15.6 points.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Wildcats have scored 74.2 points per game and allowed 66.3 points per game against Southland opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 77.6 points scored and 72.9 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DUBOSE: DuBose has connected on 32 percent of the 100 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 19 over the last five games. He's also converted 74.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Abilene Christian is 0-7 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 13-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

WINNING WHEN: Abilene Christian is a sterling 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Wildcats are 3-10 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.5 percent of all possessions, which is the second-highest rate in the country. Houston Baptist has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 302nd among Division I teams).

