Rincón Del Arte: Artista local presenta sus obras artísticas

5 hours 31 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, April 11 2024 Apr 11, 2024 April 11, 2024 3:19 PM April 11, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Bernaby Castrejon, artista local del Valle, visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre qué fue lo que lo atrajo al mundo del arte local, así como la inspiración en sus creaciones por medio del dibujo con imágenes de la cultura pop.

Instagram: @bernaby.art

Email de contacto: bernaby.art@gmail.com

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

