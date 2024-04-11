Rincón Del Arte: Artista local presenta sus obras artísticas
Bernaby Castrejon, artista local del Valle, visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre qué fue lo que lo atrajo al mundo del arte local, así como la inspiración en sus creaciones por medio del dibujo con imágenes de la cultura pop.
Instagram: @bernaby.art
Email de contacto: bernaby.art@gmail.com
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
