Rincón del Arte: Estudiantes de Veteran Memorial forman el exitoso grupo musical 'Reflejo Activado'

5 hours 9 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, February 08 2024 Feb 8, 2024 February 08, 2024 4:31 PM February 08, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin y Juan Camilo Barragan

Los miembros del grupo de Reflejo Activado relatan la historia y trayectoria del grupo. Además, revelan sobre las próximas canciones o vídeos musicales que están por estrenar. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

