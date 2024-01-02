x

Rincón del Arte: Prolifek presenta su lista de canciones

Tuesday, January 02 2024
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Prolifek, rapero del Valle, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre su trayectoria en el mundo musical local y sus diferentes canciones lanzadas hasta el momento. 

Instagram: @prolifek

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

