Rio Grande City CISD scholarship meets fundraising goal

After the Rio Grande City school district cancelled their plans last year to raise funds for the district’s Superintendent’s Scholarship, the district has bounced back from the pandemic to beat this year’s fundraising goal.

Among the students hoping to receive the scholarship is La Grulla High School senior Guadalupe Vargas. As a blind student, she’s ready to prove naysayers wrong and attend college.

"Not everyone believes in blind people and how much we can do, so that's what I'm here for,” Vargas said.

One big obstacle standing in her way, however, is the cost of tuition.

"Not all of us have the same opportunities, not all of our parents have stable jobs,” Vargas said. “Even with financial aid they offer, sometimes it isn't enough."

Census data shows that 35% of Starr County lives under the poverty line.

According to La Grulla High School, about 20 percent of their students head to a four-year college, and 40 percent go to a two-year college. Many are first-generation.

To raise funds for the scholarship, the district held an event at TopGolf.

"We were basically on the verge of cancelling it this year as I mentioned last year we didn't have it because of COVID,” La Grulla high School teacher Adrian Ozuna said. “We actually surpassed our goal of $125,000."

With the scholarship, Vargas is excited to potentially study psychology in college next year. Though she may not have had the same resources as other kids, she says she wouldn't have it any other way.

The district will announce which students will be receiving the scholarships on their Facebook page Wednesday, April 21.