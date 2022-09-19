Rio Grande City places city secretary on administrative leave without pay
The Rio Grande City commission voted to place City Secretary Melissa Garza on administrative leave without pay during a special meeting on Monday.
Angela Solis has been appointed to serve as interim city secretary.
The decision comes after the city announced Friday it would hold a special meeting to discuss the position of the city secretary.
In a social media post on Thursday, the city said it was informed that Garza would not be going to work and could not confirm any facts related to an investigation surrounding Garza.
