Rio Grande City to hold survey for street paving project

Rio Grande City wants to upgrade several streets.

Not all streets are the same, as some have never been paved before.

"If our car falls into a bad pothole, you end up paying the repair cost," Rio Grande City resident Rosa Ramirez said.

Ramirez moved to Rio Grande City three years ago. Since then, she's learned some streets are paved and others are not.

The city is looking to change that. They've scheduled a makeover to update several roads.

Retama Street is among those getting the upgrade. The city is looking to improve the pavement, but also to add a curb, a sidewalk and an underground drainage system.

Rio Grande City Manager Gilbert Millan says they now have the funding to improve several streets across town.

"These subdivisions predate the existence of city requirements," Millan said.

The Texas Department of Agriculture gave Rio Grande City a $750,000 grant to help for nearly all the construction costs.

As part of the requirement, surveyors will be knocking on doors and people will be asked about their household income.

"The whole study is to help to determine the number of people that this going to benefit," Millan said.

The city must turn in the information to the state by October, and construction could begin as early as March 2026.

