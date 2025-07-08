Rio Grande Valley artists to be highlighted in Edinburg art show

The Edinburg Arts Foundation will be celebrating local artists at an upcoming art show.

The Art at Edwards 5th Annual Art Show is set for Saturday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be held at Edward Abstract and title Co., located at 3111 West Freddy Gonzalez Drive. Admission is free.

Watch the video above for more information, and check out some of the artists below: