Rio Hondo ISD gifted $250,000 weight room for student athletes

This summer, Rio Hondo ISD received a new state of the art, $250,000 weight room for student athletes to take advantage of.

It’s all thanks to the Iron Sharpens Iron Program, created by the Texas High School Coaches Association and funded by Fin Ewing.

The program started at the Cotton Bowl.

After a year in which one team didn’t have weights to lift with, Cotton Ball Chief Ambassador Fin Ewing decided to fund a project to make sure that the college teams had access to the equipment they needed for that game.

Then, they donate that equipment to one Texas high school.

Rio Hondo ISD is the first school district in the Valley to be a recipient of the program.

Ewing and Texas High School Coaches Association Executive Director Joe Martin said they are excited for how this will help Rio Hondo in the years to come.

Watch the video above for the full story.