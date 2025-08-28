How UTRGV's football program is benefitting high school teams

The fan excitement for UTRGV’s first football season is at an all-time high.

That excitement extends to the high school ranks.

The Vaqueros football team has been generous to offer up their knowledge and training to young players and coaches.

Some have even stopped by Vaqueros practice to get a firsthand look at how things are done at the Division 1 level.

“It gives high school football coaches access to come out and communicate with the coaches and visit with the coaches here,” UTRGV Football Director of High School Relations Bruce Bush said. “Also our coaches’ own staff have reached out to all the high schools and gone to visit and have been part of their workouts and certainly know their kids.”

The UTRG Vaqueros team said they feel helping these high school programs as much as they can, will also help their program in the long run.

“We want those solid relationships because if there’s anyone at the D1 caliber at the school, we want them we want to know about him and want to know about him early so being able to have those relationships so they can let us know,” UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush said.

It is instant access that Valley high school coaches say is paying off as they prepare for the season.

UTRGV plans to organize a football clinic next spring as another initiative to further develop relationships with local coaches and player

