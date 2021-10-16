x

Rivera

3 years 2 months 6 days ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 August 09, 2018 11:46 PM August 09, 2018 in Sports

BROWNSVILLE - It's football time again in the Rio Grande Valley.  The 2018 season is now underway with teams back on the field to prepare for the upcoming schedule.  Practice makes perfect!  CHANNEL 5 SPORTS again this season offers a look at every varsity team in the area.  Tonight's Two-A-Day tour stop is Rivera in Brownsville.

