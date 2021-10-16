Rivera
BROWNSVILLE - It's football time again in the Rio Grande Valley. The 2018 season is now underway with teams back on the field to prepare for the upcoming schedule. Practice makes perfect! CHANNEL 5 SPORTS again this season offers a look at every varsity team in the area. Tonight's Two-A-Day tour stop is Rivera in Brownsville.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg swears-in new police chief
-
National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day encourages HIV testing in the community
-
Los Ebanos woman reflects on border wall contracts being cancelled
-
Doctors call on Gov. Abbott to rescind vaccine ban
-
Surveillance video shows masked man point gun at store clerk in Mission