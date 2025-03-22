x

Rivera Raiders boys soccer wins nail-biter in playoff shootout battle

Rivera Raiders boys soccer wins nail-biter in playoff shootout battle
3 hours 21 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, March 21 2025 Mar 21, 2025 March 21, 2025 11:00 PM March 21, 2025 in Sports

BOYS FRIDAY PLAYOFF SCORES:

Rivera 1(5), McAllen Memorial 1(4) (PEN)

Harlingen South 3, Nikki Rowe 0

Economedes 6, San Benito 3

Harlingen 1, Edinburg North 0

Flour Bluff 1, Mission 0

Hidalgo 7, Tuloso-Midway 2

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days