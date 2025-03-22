Rivera Raiders boys soccer wins nail-biter in playoff shootout battle
BOYS FRIDAY PLAYOFF SCORES:
Rivera 1(5), McAllen Memorial 1(4) (PEN)
Harlingen South 3, Nikki Rowe 0
Economedes 6, San Benito 3
Harlingen 1, Edinburg North 0
Flour Bluff 1, Mission 0
Hidalgo 7, Tuloso-Midway 2
