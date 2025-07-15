Road closures in Harlingen announced as body of Border Patrol agent transported to funeral home

The Harlingen Police Department announced on Facebook that they would be conducting road closures as they prepare for the honorable transport of Border Patrol agent Eric Cespedes.

Police said Cespedes' body will be transported from the hospital to a funeral home in Brownsville.

RELATED STORY: 'I just miss him a lot:' Family mourns Border Patrol agent who drowned while rescuing his children

According to police, the northbound and southbound lanes of Ed Carey Drive from Pease Street to Jones Street will be closed for up to one hour beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and should use alternate routes if possible, according to police. Drivers are asked to be patient and respectful during this time.

Cespedes died on July 11 at South Padre Island after he saved two of his children from a rip current.