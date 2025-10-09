Road repaving project underway in San Benito
Efforts by nearly a dozen people to repave two roads in San Benito are paying off.
Crews are repaving Amistad Drive and Oscar Williams Road, located by the Cameron County Appraisal District Office and Lamar Industrial Park.
City officials said 10 people filed a work order to get the roads repaved, which were last repaved over a decade ago.
“The roadway does shift over the years. It causes a lot of wear on the roadway, and we keep that in mind,” San Benito city spokesperson Cristina Garcia said. “We want to make sure that this road is maintained for years to come.”
The project is expected to be completed in November 2026.
More News
News Video
-
Accomplishments highlighted during Hidalgo County State of the County Address
-
Shark attack survivor returns to the Rio Grande Valley
-
Funding approved for reconstruction of Brownsville road
-
Road repaving project underway in San Benito
-
UT Health RGV cancer center bringing specialized care to the Valley
Sports Video
-
Southland Conference commissioner discusses UTRGV football's hot start
-
District rivals McAllen Memorial and McHi face off in week 7 of...
-
Band of the Week: Rio Grande City High School
-
UTRGV women's soccer set to take on McNeese on Thursday
-
Playmakers - Week 6 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2