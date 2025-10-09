Road repaving project underway in San Benito

Efforts by nearly a dozen people to repave two roads in San Benito are paying off.

Crews are repaving Amistad Drive and Oscar Williams Road, located by the Cameron County Appraisal District Office and Lamar Industrial Park.

City officials said 10 people filed a work order to get the roads repaved, which were last repaved over a decade ago.

“The roadway does shift over the years. It causes a lot of wear on the roadway, and we keep that in mind,” San Benito city spokesperson Cristina Garcia said. “We want to make sure that this road is maintained for years to come.”

The project is expected to be completed in November 2026.