Roma Gladiators football preview

47 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, August 05 2022 Aug 5, 2022 August 05, 2022 11:05 PM August 05, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

ROMA, Texas -- The Roma Gladiators went 3-5 in District 16-5A play last year.

They didn't make it to the playoffs, but a more experienced team could turn that around this coming season.

