Rural Pharr neighborhood on edge over constant sounds of gunfire

Residents of a neighborhood near the city of Pharr are asking for help in stopping the sounds of gunfire that have been going off at night for years.

"Practically every day we hear gunshots,” a resident who asked to remain anonymous said.

The homes are near the PSJA Southwest Early College High School campus. The anonymous resident said at first the shots happened only on weekends, but it’s since been heard daily.

“Sometimes we hear pistols, but lately we've heard higher caliber weapons, rifles,” the anonymous resident said. “They usually do it at night when it's dark, but we've also heard it during the day when we're trying to rest.”

The anonymous resident said a bullet recently landed on the carport of their home.

“We no longer have the peace of being able to be outside barbecuing, or taking the kids out on their bicycles because of fear that there might be a bullet falling from the sky,” the resident said.

Sgt. Enrique Longoria, a spokesperson for the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, said the sounds of gunfire is a common occurrence.

“We don't have a county ordinance that limits the use of firearms,” Longoria said. “"We encourage citizens to exercise their right, but be responsible in the use of that weapon."

The sheriff's office can arrest someone whose bullets damage property, or worse, Longoria said.

“From disorderly conducts on the misdemeanor side all the way to deadly conduct and or aggravated assault type of charge, if someone gets struck in an unfortunate accident,” Longoria said, adding that residents can request extra patrols for their neighborhoods.

“We can get our deputies out there to pinpoint the problem,” Longoria said. “We have our sky tower program we can deploy out there to give them a peace of mind. We are here for our citizens. Our main goal is to protect our citizens.”

Contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 for information on requesting patrols in your neighborhood.