x

Salud y Vida: Grasa abdominal y tiempo que duerme

4 hours 33 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, April 08 2022 Apr 8, 2022 April 08, 2022 12:56 PM April 08, 2022 in Hechos Valle - Salud y Vida
By: Nancy Soto

Un nuevo estudio encontro un vínculo entre la grasa abdominal no saludable y la cantidad de tiempo que se duerme de noche.

Nancy Soto tiene los detalles y cuenta lo que significa para usted en Salud y Vida.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days