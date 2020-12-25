Salvation Army faces challenges keeping residents safe and warm amid pandemic

The Salvation Army in McAllen would usually be taking new arrivals this Christmas, but after finding out a resident was positive for COVID-19 the shelter is now under quarantine.

"Normally we would be opening up our overflow room, but right now we're unable to," Lt. Adolph Aguirre, commanding officer for the McAllen Salvation Army said. "We have restrictions by the health department, CDC guidelines, so our shelters in a quarantine state."

The quarantine is expected to last another week.

The Salvation Army in McAllen is referring anyone who needs a place to stay at Loaves and Fishes in Harlingen.

