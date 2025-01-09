Salvation Army in McAllen extending shelter intake hours

Hidalgo County residents in need of a warm place to spend the night can do so at the Salvation Army in McAllen.

The shelter, located at 956-682-1468, is extending intake hours until midnight.

All you need to secure a spot to stay in your ID.

“We are inviting anyone in the community that is in need of a place to be able to come out and stay with us,” Salvation Army of McAllen Commanding Officer Frankie Zuniga said. “We are able to provide folks with warm blankets and a place to rest their head and meals.”

LIST: Warming centers opening across the Valley

The Salvation Army has 33 beds for men and 33 beds for women. The three family rooms are already in use, but accommodations can be made if more families need to stop by.

The organization extends intake hours whenever temperatures fall below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.