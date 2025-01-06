LIST: Warming centers opening across the Valley

With temperatures dropping this week, Channel 5 News is bringing you a list of warming centers.

This list will be updated as more warming centers are announced.

CAMERON COUNTY

Harlingen

Loaves and Fishes of the RGV

- Located at 514 S E St. in Harlingen

- Bring a blanket and any other medication you may need

- Call 956-423-1014

STARR COUNTY

Rio Grande City

Rio Grande City Public Safety Building

- Located at 650 N. FM 755

- Open Tuesday, Jan. 7 through Friday, Jan. 10 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

- No pets allowed

- Must bring hygiene products, medications and towels and pillows,

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.