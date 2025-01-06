LIST: Warming centers opening across the Valley
With temperatures dropping this week, Channel 5 News is bringing you a list of warming centers.
This list will be updated as more warming centers are announced.
CAMERON COUNTY
Harlingen
Loaves and Fishes of the RGV
- Located at 514 S E St. in Harlingen
- Bring a blanket and any other medication you may need
- Call 956-423-1014
STARR COUNTY
Rio Grande City
Rio Grande City Public Safety Building
- Located at 650 N. FM 755
- Open Tuesday, Jan. 7 through Friday, Jan. 10 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- No pets allowed
- Must bring hygiene products, medications and towels and pillows,
