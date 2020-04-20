Salvation Army turns to cleaning service in fight against COVID-19

McALLEN — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Salvation Army faced a conundrum.

The Salvation Army, which started experiencing a higher-than-normal demand for services, didn't want to turn people away, but health experts nationwide are urging people not to congregate.

To keep The Salvation Army building in McAllen clean, the organization asked professionals for help.

Bio Klean 360 uses a disinfectant — quaternary ammonium — that meets U.S. Environmental Protection Agency criteria for use against the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

To learn more about the disinfectant, watch the video above.