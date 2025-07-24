x

Sam’s Club coming to Weslaco

1 day 2 hours 56 minutes ago Tuesday, July 22 2025 Jul 22, 2025 July 22, 2025 10:56 PM July 22, 2025 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN online

A Sam’s Club & Fuel Station is coming to Weslaco, online records show.

Records with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation show that a Sam’s club location is coming to the intersection of Barbee Drive and FM 1015.

Construction on the nearly $25 million project is expected to begin on Aug. 25, 2025. 

Records show that the project completion date is Aug. 16, 2026. 

