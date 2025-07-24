Sam’s Club coming to Weslaco
A Sam’s Club & Fuel Station is coming to Weslaco, online records show.
Records with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation show that a Sam’s club location is coming to the intersection of Barbee Drive and FM 1015.
Construction on the nearly $25 million project is expected to begin on Aug. 25, 2025.
Records show that the project completion date is Aug. 16, 2026.
