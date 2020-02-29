San Antonio police: Officers fatally shoot man pointing gun
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say officers fatally shot a 45-year-old man who pointed a gun at them at a home Saturday morning. Police Chief William McManus told KSAT-TV officers arrived at the home after a woman called to say a man in her mother's home was causing a disturbance with a gun. Police say the man was the on-again, off-again boyfriend of the mother of the woman who called police. The mother wasn't at home at the time of the shooting. Police said the woman who called police said the man had been acting irrationally.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KSAT-TV.
More News
News Video
-
Explosion of SpaceX Starship SN1 at Boca Chica site
-
Run for wrong face masks amid coronavirus fear impacting construction industry
-
Confusion looms over migrants at Valley port-of-entry after court halts policy
-
Black history museum set to open in San Benito
-
Edinburg CISD hold mental health aid certification courses for parents and staff