San Antonio Spurs Keldon Johnson Youth Clinic at the DHR Sports Center in Edinburg
Edinburg, TX -- San Antonio Spurs Forward Keldon Johnson held his youth basketball camp at the DHR Sports Center in Edinburg Sunday afternoon.
"The expectation are to make the kids smile, have a good time and let them know that with a little bit of structure and determination you can achieve the dream," said Johnson "I was one of these kids at a basketball camp chasing the dream not really knowing what I wanted to do and I stuck with it."
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Alamo fire chief offers pool safety tips for Memorial Day celebrations
-
4 people hospitalized in Alamo crash
-
Bond set for Edinburg man accused of stabbing girlfriend
-
Edcouch-Elsa ISD discusses school safety improvements made following Uvalde shooting
-
Uvalde: Remember the 21 - Channel 5 News reporter remembers covering Uvalde...
Sports Video
-
San Antonio Spurs Keldon Johnson Youth Clinic at the DHR Sports Center...
-
RGV Red Crowns win home opener against Central Dallas FC
-
Palmview ends the season on a shut-out loss in game three
-
PSJA drops game three, Smithson Valley forces game three against Palmview
-
PSJA falls in Game 2; Winner-take-all Game 3 set for Saturday