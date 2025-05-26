San Antonio Spurs Keldon Johnson Youth Clinic at the DHR Sports Center in Edinburg

Edinburg, TX -- San Antonio Spurs Forward Keldon Johnson held his youth basketball camp at the DHR Sports Center in Edinburg Sunday afternoon.

"The expectation are to make the kids smile, have a good time and let them know that with a little bit of structure and determination you can achieve the dream," said Johnson "I was one of these kids at a basketball camp chasing the dream not really knowing what I wanted to do and I stuck with it."

Watch the video above for the full story.