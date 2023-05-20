x

San Benito and Mercedes Win Respective Game Ones in Sweet 16 Match-ups

18 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, May 20 2023 May 20, 2023 May 20, 2023 12:33 AM May 20, 2023 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

6A Regional Semifinals

Game 1- San Benito 9, New Braunfels 7 (Lady Hounds lead series 1-0)

5A Regional Semifinals

Game 1 - Mercedes 3, Smithson Valley 2 (Lady Tigers lead series 1-0)

