San Benito and Mercedes Win Respective Game Ones in Sweet 16 Match-ups
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
6A Regional Semifinals
Game 1- San Benito 9, New Braunfels 7 (Lady Hounds lead series 1-0)
5A Regional Semifinals
Game 1 - Mercedes 3, Smithson Valley 2 (Lady Tigers lead series 1-0)
