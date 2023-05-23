x

San Benito Faces San Antonio East Central for 6A Region IV Title

7 hours 55 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, May 22 2023 May 22, 2023 May 22, 2023 11:44 PM May 22, 2023 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

6A Region IV Final

San Benito vs. San Antonio East Central

Game 1 - Thursday @ 6pm at Beeville HS

Game 2 - Friday @ 6pm at Cabaniss Sports Complex (Corpus Christi)

Game 3 - Saturday @ 3pm at Beeville HS

