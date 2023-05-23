San Benito Faces San Antonio East Central for 6A Region IV Title
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
6A Region IV Final
San Benito vs. San Antonio East Central
Game 1 - Thursday @ 6pm at Beeville HS
Game 2 - Friday @ 6pm at Cabaniss Sports Complex (Corpus Christi)
Game 3 - Saturday @ 3pm at Beeville HS
