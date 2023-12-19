San Benito family recovering after losing home in fire

A San Benito family is trying to figure out their next steps after a fire destroyed their home on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Until they're able to find a permanent place to stay, the family of six is separated.

Their entire home is considered a total loss because it suffered extensive smoke damage.

Andrea Varela, her husband, her daughter and her three grandchildren all lived in the mobile home. The fire ended up destroying all their belongings.

"We lost everything. Everything, everything, everything. I mean, we feel really bad," Varela said.

Varela and her family spent eight years making this home. While she's upset by the loss, she knows there is plenty to be thankful for.

Varela says she and her husband had gone on a walk Saturday morning, but her daughter and three grandkids were still inside, asleep. A loud noise woke up one of them.

"He woke up the mother because he was hearing a lot of noise that was turning something," Varela said.

They were all able to make it out safely.

The San Benito Fire Department says an electrical short from the dryer started the fire.

Varela and her husband are staying with neighbors, while her daughter and grandkids are staying with other family.

They're now hoping to find a new place to live.

The American Red Cross was able to provide the family new money for new clothes.

Watch the video above for the full story.