San Benito migrant shelter lowers capacity due to budget cuts

A migrant shelter in San Benito will only accommodate 35 people at a time due to budget cuts.

La Posada Providencia previous capacity was 58, but the director says they're not getting as much money from Washington.

"We have to adjust and diversify with our finances and what not, but we continue to give the same amount of care and dignity to each of our clients being that we are unique and that we are a long-term shelter," La Posada Providencia Operations Manager Denise Hernandez said.

Hernandez says the group helps migrants with education, medical and legal assistance.