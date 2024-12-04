San Benito police arrest two men in holiday theft

Two men were arrested by the San Benito Police Department for stealing a holiday decorative inflatable from a home.

Police said a patrolman was flagged down by a resident who reported seeing a man stealing the inflatable from outside their home. The resident was able to provide a description of the thief and the vehicle they fled in.

A short while later, police were able to locate the suspect vehicle and discovered the inflatable in the backseat.

According to police, the thief the resident described was identified as 32-year-old Ramiro Robles. A second man who drove the vehicle after the theft was identified as 41-year-old Mark Anthony Rodriguez.

Police said Robles' charges were upgraded to a state jail felony due to previous theft convictions. He was also charged with separate pending warrants for felony theft and criminal trespassing from incidents that occurred in November.

Rodriguez was charged with theft and being in possession of marijuana during his arrest.

Both men have been arraigned. Robles was issued a $45,000 bond and Rodriguez was issued a $10,000 bond.